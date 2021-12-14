Police barricade involving hostage in southeast Las Vegas ends with arrest

Las Vegas police and CCSD police have set up a barricade on Sandhill Road off E. Tropicana Ave. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police took a man into custody Tuesday morning following a standoff that lasted for around three hours in a southeast neighborhood.

According to Metro police, there was a call for a welfare check around 5:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of San Andreas Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, a man told police he was armed and had a female hostage.

The barricade impacted Sandhill Road near E. Tropicana Avenue. Sandhill was closed to traffic between Tompkins and Harmon avenues. Clark County School District Police also took part in the barricade because it was so close to Woodbury Middle School.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. without incident.