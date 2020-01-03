Police barricade happening in UMC parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are involved in a situation where a woman is barricaded in her car in the University Medical Center parking lot. The incident started at 5:30 a.m.

According to police, the woman committed a battery against a man and the two when to UMC so the man could get treatment for his injuries which are considered non life-threatening. The man called police when he arrived at the hospital.

The woman is in a car and refused to get out. Police said she is armed with a weapon.

SWAT negotiators are on the scene.

The ER section of the hospital is not accessible to the public due to this incident. However, the trauma room remains open.

Tonopah Drive between Charleston Boulevard and Palomino Lane as well as Rancho Lane between Tonapah and Rancho Drive are blocked to traffic.