LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are two armed suspects refusing to surrender at a home near Flamingo and Rainbow roads, according to Las Vegas police.

Metro said nearby residents are being evacuated and SWAT, along with crisis negotiators, are headed to the barricade scene.

Police were called to the home located in the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue for a family disturbance. The barricade started around 10:15 a.m.

Motorists should avoid the area of Flamingo and Rainbow roads

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.