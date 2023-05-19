LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trailer for a northwest high school band has been recovered after an 8newsnow.com story highlighted the theft.

On Tuesday, 8newsnow.com reported that Shadow Ridge High School had its trailer stolen sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Nicole Hubble, the Shadow Ridge “band mom,” said the band director received a tip on Thursday that a similar-looking trailer was being sold on Craigslist.

The band director met in person with the seller, discovered it was the stolen trailer, and then called law enforcement.

Authorities confiscated the trailer and brought it back to the high school bus yard on Friday, according to Hubble.

Unfortunately, all the instruments, props, and costumes were no longer inside.

“Thank you so much for putting this on the news,” Hubble said. “It meant a lot to the kids.”

There’s no word yet if officers made an arrest.

Shadow Ridge band students raised more than $30,000 last summer to purchase the trailer.