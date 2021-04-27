Police awaiting toxicology report in Friday morning crash that killed 2 people

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are still waiting on toxicology reports in the investigation of a Friday crash that killed two people at Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

Avery Nellems, 23, faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death in the crash, which occurred before 6 a.m. Friday.

According to an arrest report, Nellems said he was going home from work at the time. He knew he had been in a crash, but he didn’t know where it happened.

Nellems was interviewed at University Medical Center, where he was taken after the crash. Police collected a blood sample from Nellems at UMC for analysis.

Officers described his speech as “mumbled and confused.”

He also told an officer he thought he might have fallen asleep.

The two people who died, 30-year-old Danisha Marie Smith and 47-year-old Romualdo Sales Barrentos Jr., were southbound on Lamb in a Nissan Versa when a northbound Nissan Rogue crossed into their lane, according to police.

Photo: Armando Navarro, 8NN Photojournalist

Investigators have determined that Nellems was going about 54 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of the head-on crash. The driver of the Versa barely had time to brake, and the car had only slowed to 42 mph a half-second before the crash. Both Smith and Barrentos died at the scene.

According to the arrest report, Nellems, who had a Nevada Identification Card but not a driver’s license at the time of the crash, was released until charges are formally filed. He was ordered by a judge not to drive.