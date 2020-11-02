Police asking for public’s help to identify Strip shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police detectives are investigating a shooting on the Strip that left one person wounded. They now have photos of the suspect and need the public’s assistance to help identify the person.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 11 in front of the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and was found to be the result of a drug transaction, according to police.

The police report says the suspect shot the victim in the leg and then fled on foot.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the shooter. He is described as a black male adult, 20-30 years of age, 6’0” tall, 180-200 lbs., wearing a white shirt with a graphic print, light blue jeans, white shoes, and a light green baseball hat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LVMPD Convention Center Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.