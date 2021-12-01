Police asking for help locating missing man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Police say Jari Scriven was last seen on Nov. 30 around 11 a.m.

Scriven might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance according to Metro.

He is descibed as being 5 foot 10 inches tall, blue eyes, and grey hair.

Anyone with information regarding JARI SCRIVEN and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.