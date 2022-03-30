LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help finding Robert Dearinger, 81, who was last seen near downtown Las Vegas.

Dearinger is described by police as a white man, 5’4″, 140 lbs., blue eyes, grey hair, and a fair complexion. Police say he also has two tattoos, a frog and tiger, on his arm.

Dearinger was last seen near the 300 block of Foremaster Ln. at Las Vegas Blvd. wearing a black shirt with red and white stripes and blue jeans. He might also be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical care.

Metro Police are asking for help locating Robert Dearinger, 81, who was last seen Mar. 26 near Foremaster Ln and Las Vegas Blvd. (Image: LVMPD)

Anyone with information about Dearinger’s location are asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 and ask for the Missing Persons Detail or email the Missing Persons Detail.