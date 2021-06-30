Police ask public’s help in finding missing 20-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old woman who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Denise Garcia was last seen on Tuesday at about 8 p.m. in the area of N. Bruce Street and Washington Avenue. She was wearing a black t-shirt and purple leggings.

Metro is asking all hospitals to check their registries for the missing person and notify police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.