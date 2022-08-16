LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 56-year-old man who was last seen on July 9.

Jose Gilmar Hernandez walked away from his home in a neighborhood northewest of Lake Mead Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

His is described as a white male adult, 5-foot-6-inches tall, 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. A not was left saying he was going to go work and travel and “to not look for him,” police said.

Hospitals are asked to check their registries for Thomas or anyone matching his description and notify police immediately if he is found.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.