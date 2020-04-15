Police ask public for help looking for missing and endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is asking the public to help look for a missing man that may be in danger.

Michael Paskevich, 66, was last seen near the intersection of Charleston and Decatur Tuesday night around 8 p.m.

Police say he might “possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical

assistance.”

He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie/sweater, gray sweatpants and dark colored shoes. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’1″ and about 175 pounds.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Michael and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to

contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.