Police ask public for help locating missing, endangered woman

Picture of Hannah Fox, who was reported missing on June 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police need the public’s help locating a woman who went missing on Saturday, June 19.

Hannah Fox, 42, was last seen on Saturday around 7 a.m. near Sahara Avenue and S. Nellis Boulevard in the east valley.

Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

The department provided the following photos of Hannah Fox:

According to police, Hannah is:

  • 5-feet 1-inch tall
  • 130 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair

Anyone with information regarding Fox’s whereabouts are strongly urged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

