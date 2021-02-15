Police ask public for help locating missing, endangered 18-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Police are asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old missing and endangered man.

Police say Alejandro Morales-Linares was last seen on Feb. 14 around 6 p.m. near Freedom Park, which is located at Mojave Road and Washington Avenue.

He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. He only communicates through the use of sign language.

Alejandro was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding ALEJANDRO MORALES-LINARES and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.