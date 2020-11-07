Police ask public for help locating 11-year-old missing boy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old missing boy.

Devon Carter was last seen on Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. near Harmon and Paradise, just east of the Strip. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray “Champions” sweatshirt.

Devon is described as a Black boy, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Devon Carter’s whereabouts is strongly urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail immediately, at (702) 828-2907.