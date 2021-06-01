UPDATE: Police locate missing 10-year-old child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — (UPDATE) Las Vegas police report they have located the missing and endangered 10-year-old child and thank the public for its assistance.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————

Kamarionna Crawford was last seen on May 31 around 8:30 p.m. near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue in the west valley.

Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. She has brown eyes and black hair.



She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red shorts. She also had her hair in braids, similar to the photo police provided.