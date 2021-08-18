Police ask public for help identifying armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police need the public’s help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery last month in the east valley.

It happened around 2:12 a.m. on July 13 at a business near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street.

The suspect is described by police as:

Hispanic or Black man

Approximately 5’11” to 6’ tall with a thin build

Last seen wearing a white hat, black mask, blue jeans and black shoes

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.