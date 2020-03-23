Police ask for public’s help looking for robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police is looking for a suspect they say has committed several robberies in the west valley since late February.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black man between 20 to 25 years old. He is about 6 feet tall and approximately 160 pounds.

As seen in the pictures provided by Metro, the suspect has a full beard and was seen wearing dark clothing. Police say he was armed with a black firearm.

Picture of robbery suspect. Courtesy: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.