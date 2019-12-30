Police ask for public’s help locating robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is looking for a suspect who demanded money from a business in the central valley this past weekend. Police say on Dec. 28, the male suspect walked into a business in the area of Sahara and Valley View Boulevard and presented a note to the victim demanding money.

The victim complied and the suspect then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials say the suspect is described as a black male adult, 6’2″, thin build, and was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, blue windbreaker jacket and grey sweatpants.

Courtesy: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.