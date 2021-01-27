Police ask for public’s help in Nov. 12 hit-and-run crash that killed Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Nov. 12.

The vehicle was involved in a crash that killed 61-year-old Renick Lambey as he rode his motorized wheelchair on Abels Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

If you have information about the vehicle, call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department – Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or TEXT: “CRIMENV” + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES). Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to an arrest or successful prosecution processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

We talked to Lambey’s family in November. They begged anyone with information to come forward.

“I want to say to the community, anyone in the community that hears anything or sees anything,” Diana Lambey added. “I am asking from my heart, please come forward, please say something.”