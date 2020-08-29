Police ask for public’s help in finding missing, endangered 13-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. Police say 13-year-old Tyshianah Hill was last seen in the area of Maryland Parkway & Karen on Friday at about 1:45 p.m.

Tyshianah may be suffering from severe emotional distress and could be in need of medical attention.

She is described as 5’4″ tall, 132 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information on the known whereabouts of Tyshianah Hill is strongly urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Person Detail immediately.