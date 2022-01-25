Police ask for public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl missing since last week

Metro police are asking for the public’s help in locating Samantha Ursem. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Police said Samantha Ursem might be under severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Ursem was last seen at about 7 a.m. in the area near Cimarron-Memorial High School. She is Hispanic, 4-foot-11 and about 145 pounds. She was wearing a black short-sleeve t-shirt, gray jogging pants, a faded pink zip-up hoodie and she had a small black backpack. She has a tattoo of a black heart and three black dots on her hand.

Anyone with information regarding Ursem and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.