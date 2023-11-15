LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Wednesday, eight teenagers faced murder charges in connection with the deadly beating of a student near Rancho High School earlier this month. Now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two more “persons of interest.”

On Nov. 1 at around 2 p.m., a fight broke out in the 1900 block of Searles Avenue near Rancho High School. Police said the fight was over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and possibly a vape pen.

Jonathan Lewis, 17, was on the ground and not defending himself when he became unconscious, LVMPD Lt. Jason Johannson said.

Lewis died following the attack, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed. His cause of death was listed as complications of multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death was listed as homicide.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Johannson said all the people involved — believed to be 10 — were students of Rancho High School. Johannson described a video of the incident as “void of humanity” and said there was no evidence the incident could be considered a hate crime.

As of Tuesday, police had identified eight of the 10, Johannson said. Police and the FBI arrested all eight on Tuesday morning. All eight are between the ages of 13 and 17.

Now, police have released images of two “outstanding persons of interest” in hopes that the public can help identify them. The images are shown below.

Police release images of “persons of interest” in deadly beating of Las Vegas teen. (LVMPD)

Anyone with any information about these two individuals is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or

on their website.