Police ask for public’s assistance in locating robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery from last week. Police say it happened just before noon on June 4, near the area of Nellis Boulevard & Vegas Valley Drive.

Police described the incident as a “strong arm” robbery at a business in the area. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, 5’7” – 5’8”, 150-160 lbs, short hair, chinstrap style beard. He was last seen wearing a gold chain necklace and a California Angels lanyard. He also has tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit their website.