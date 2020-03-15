UPDATE: Police locate endangered 16-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UPDATE: Police say they have located 16-year-old Zoe Powell after she went missing Saturday night. Officials say they found her in the northwest valley around 10 a.m. Sunday. She is safe and with detectives at this time.

Metro is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

Zoe Powell, 16, might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police say.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs about 125 pounds and is 5’11” tall.

Zoe was last seen on Saturday, March 14 around 8 p.m. near Ann Road and Centennial Center Boulevard in the northwest valley.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information regarding Zoe and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.