LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing adult last seen near South Jones Boulevard and West Harmon Avenue.

Deyvion Robinson, 22, was last seen Saturday around 10:30 p.m. near the 4400 block of Jones Boulevard.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants. He has brown eyes, and brown hair is 145 lbs and is 4’11.

According to police, he may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Robinson and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Details at (702) 828-2901, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.