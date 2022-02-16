Police ask for help in search of robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a male suspect they say robbed a business located near Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

According to police, the suspect robbed the business on Nov. 10, 2021 at approximately 2:37 p.m.

He is described as a white male in his 40s, 6’1″, 235 pounds, possibly with a shaved head. He was seen wearing a black and white ball cap with what appeared to be a red, white, and blue fist emblem on the front, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous. You can also visit Crime Stoppers through this link.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.