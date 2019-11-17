Police ask for help in locating missing & endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered woman. Police say 48-year-old Jennifer Cleary was last seen in the area of Rancho and Vegas Drive. Officials say she goes by “Jennifer Levi.”

Jennifer was last seen wearing a black skirt and gray sweater. She is 5-foot-9, weighs around 210 pounds and has a neck tattoo. She also has a tattoo on her back that says “Jen.”

Police say Jennifer is suffering from extreme emotional distress and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information about Jennifer’s disappearance, call Metro at (702) 828-3111, or call their Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.