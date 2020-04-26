Police ask for help in locating missing, endangered man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Police say 37-year-old Lawrence Sanders has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday.

Sanders was last seen on the afternoon of April 22 near Steward and Pecos. His family says this is out of character for him. They also say he has emotional issues and needs his medication.

Sanders is 6’3″, black, 150 pounds and has short black hair, along with a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue overalls and a dark jacket.

Anyone who has seen Sanders, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.