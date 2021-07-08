Police ask for help in identifying suspect in incident that injured woman

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a May 22 incident that injured a woman at a Walmart on Boulder Highway. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who pushed a woman to the floor, causing her to hit her head on the ground.

She suffered a brain bleed after the incident, which occurred on May 22 at about 7:10 p.m.

Metro released a photo of a male suspect caught on surveillance video. He is suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart on Boulder Highway.

“Loss Prevention approached the subject and he ran out of the store pushing over an elderly female victim,” according to a Facebook Post from Metro’s Southeast Area Command.

If you can identify the subject, please contact Detective Munguia through email at V14735M@LVMPD.COM or by calling 702-376-0283 (Reference Event #LLV210500103835).

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada, Inc. at (702) 385-5555.