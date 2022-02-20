Police ask for help in finding missing Henderson girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 11-year-old Ashlyn Sherre.

Ashlyn was last seen on Saturday night outside of her residence in the 600 block of Pacific Cascades Drive. She was wearing a dark short sleeve shirt, purple skirt, black fishnet leggings, and black boots.

(City of Henderson Police Department)

She is about 4’8″ and weighs around 80 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair with green coloring mixed in.\

Anyone with information should contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000.