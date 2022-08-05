UPDATE: Dilawar has been found safe, according to police.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 26-year-old Abner Isaiah Dilawar.

Dilawar was last seen in Las Vegas, wearing a grey shirt with red horizontal stripes and blue shorts with red stripes on the side.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has long dark hair and a beard.

He may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-818-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.