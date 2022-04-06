LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 81-year-old Yong-Cha Thomas.

She was last seen Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m. near the California Hotel and Casino at 12 E Ogden Ave. wearing a long-sleeved white shirt with blue stripes and jeans

She might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.