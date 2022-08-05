Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 79-year-old John Monahan. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 79-year-old John Monahan.

He was last seen Thursday at around 10:15 p.m. in Las Vegas wearing a black, blue, and red striped shirt and black pants.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.

He may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Metro police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.