LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding missing 42-year-old James Ammons.

He was last seen Friday at approximately 7 p.m., and his vehicle was located near Sandy Valley. He was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and dark sunglasses.

Ammons is described as Asian/Pacific Islander, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on both arms and a dragon tattoo on his right shoulder.

He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Metro police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.