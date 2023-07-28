LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a man on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a release.

On May 30, the victim was walking alone near the 3800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard when multiple unknown people grabbed him and threw him to the ground. The suspects allegedly stole the victim’s backpack and drove away in a gray Chrysler Pacifica, which police say may have been a rental vehicle.

Robbery Suspect Car. Source: LVMPD

Although police do not say what weapons may have been involved, the crime is listed as a robbery with a deadly weapon.

Several of the suspects were unidentifiable, dressed in all black with masks on their faces. One suspect was described as a “possible Hispanic male adult” wearing a Golden Knights hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and black latex gloves.

Robbery Suspect. Source: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit their website.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.