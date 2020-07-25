Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in downtown stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking the public for help identifying two people of interest involved in a stabbing.

It happened in downtown Las Vegas, near North Casino Center and Fremont Street, around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim who was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

The first person of interest is described as:

a black male in his 20’s

wearing a white hat with the word “Cali” on the front,

white button up shirt and dark pants

The second person of interest is described as:

a black female in her 20’s,

wearing a black tank top and light-colored shorts

Picture of first person of interest. Photo courtesy: LVMPD

Picture of two persons of interest. Photo Courtesy: LVMPD

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Downtown

Patrol Investigations Section by phone at (702) 279-2796. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or send a tip on their website.