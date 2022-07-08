LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance video vandalizing a local church two weeks ago on June 24.

In a video released by police, a man with a mask over his face appears to be spray-painting an outside wall. Police say this is a place of worship on the 1300 block of East Pebble Road. The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses church is the only place of worship on this block which is near Maryland Pkwy and Pebble.

Police ask for help identifying church vandal. (Image: LVMPD)

The man is described as a white male adult, 30-40 years old, last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt, and dark-colored pants at the time he was seen on video.

Anyone with any information about this person is asked to contact detectives assigned to this case by calling 702 828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.