Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro is asking for help in identifying a man who police say broke into a business on the far west side of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to police the incident happened at a business near the 11000 block of West Charleston.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, 30-40 years old, 5’8 – 5’10, and medium build. He was last seen wearing black hat, black neck gaiter, gray jacket, black pants, black gloves and black shoes.

The man was photographed driving a small truck, possibly a Chevrolet S-10 or El Camino and colored burnt orange or red.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crimestoppers home page.