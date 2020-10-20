Police ask for help identifying appliance thieves targeting new home developments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police is asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a string of burglaries at new home developments.

LVMPD detectives say the suspects target new, unoccupied homes that are ready to move into. They enter the home through a rear or side window, then load appliances into a truck parked in the driveway.

These burglaries occur during evening hours on weekends throughout the Las Vegas valley.

The thieves are using an older, silver Ford F150 pick-up truck with an extended cab and an

unmarked white box truck.

LVMPD provided the following surveillance pictures of the suspects’ vehicles.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Enterprise Area Command’s Patrol Investigations Section at (702) 828-4809. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-

5555, or leave a tip on the website.