LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for four men who allegedly robbed a business.
The robbery took place on Saturday, Aug. 19 around 3:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of Blue Diamond Road, west of S. Decatur Boulevard.
Surveillance cameras captured pictures of three of the alleged suspects and police are trying to identify them. The suspects were described by police as follows:
- Black male adult, heavy build, wearing an orange hoodie
- Black male adult, thin build, wearing a gray hoodie
- Black male adult, heavy build, wearing a red shirt
- White or Hispanic male adult, thin build, wearing a white shirt
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, go to Crimestoppers website, or call (702) 385-5555.