LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for four men who allegedly robbed a business.

The robbery took place on Saturday, Aug. 19 around 3:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of Blue Diamond Road, west of S. Decatur Boulevard.

Metro releases images of alleged robbery suspects. (Credit: LVMPD)

Metro releases photos of alleged robbery suspect. (Credit: LVMPD)

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of three of the alleged suspects and police are trying to identify them. The suspects were described by police as follows:

Black male adult, heavy build, wearing an orange hoodie

Black male adult, thin build, wearing a gray hoodie

Black male adult, heavy build, wearing a red shirt

White or Hispanic male adult, thin build, wearing a white shirt

Metro releases photos of alleged robbery suspects. (Credit: LVMPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, go to Crimestoppers website, or call (702) 385-5555.