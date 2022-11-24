LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Sharon Brock was last seen Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas wearing green hospital scrubs, a gray sweater, yellow socks and red shoes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for a person matching Brock’s description and notify police immediately.

Anyone with information on Brock’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.