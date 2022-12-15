LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking the public for help.

Lidia Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane near Windmill Lane and Paradise Road.

Lidia Chavez-Flores, 15, is reported missing. (Credit: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the teen could be in emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111, or the department’s Missing Persons Detail unit at (702) 828-2907, you can also email: missingpersons@LVMPD.com.