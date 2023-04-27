LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 26-year-old man is in police custody and facing hit-and-run charges after allegedly running over a man lying in the street.

Moe Khan was found and arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s RAID Team in connection to the Monday, April 24, fatal collision on Maryland Parkway near Sunrise Hospital Drive.

According to police, the 38-year-old pedestrian was lying in the far right lane on southbound Maryland Parkway when he was struck by a driver in a 2022 Dodge Charger. The man died from his injuries after being taken to Sunrise Hospital. Later that day, police released a photo of a Blue Charger with black racing stripes asking the public for help in locating a similar vehicle observed at the scene.

Police obtained video of the collision which showed the man lying in the street and several vehicles avoiding him until he was struck by the Dodge Charger which continued southbound on Maryland Parkway after the collision.

This is the 39th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2023.