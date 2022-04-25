LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a second suspect in a Feb. 28 shooting that left a man dead in downtown Las Vegas.

Donald Green, 34, is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Brian Ramey. He was arrested Thursday.

A Metro police warrant describes Green as the man suspected of shooting Ramey in the back multiple times as he tried to run away near Bonanza Road and 1st Street at 12:43 a.m. on Feb. 28. Security video from nearby homes helped police put together the sequence of events.

Leading up to the night Ramey died, he had bought two cars — a red Dodge Challenger for his girlfriend, 35-year-old Erica Stacy, and a black Chevrolet Camaro for himself. Ramey and Stacy had been arguing. Police records showed more than 2,500 texts or calls with Ramey on Stacy’s phone over the course of the previous month.

She also had more than 150 contacts with Green. Those contacts ended after the morning of Feb. 28, documents show. Stacy and Green had been meeting at a friend’s house “behind Brian’s back,” according to a police interview.

Green had arrived in the area in the Challenger with Stacy driving, about 10 minutes before the shooting. When Ramey drove up, he blocked the Challenger from leaving. Green came across the street and confronted him, and Ramey tried to run away. Stacy was driving away as the shooting occurred, according to the warrant.

Erica Stacy (Courtesy: LVMPD)

Stacy was arrested April 15 and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

A gun with Green’s fingerprint on it was found in the back of Stacy’s car, according to the warrant. Police believe that Green drove away in Ramey’s car and that Green and Stacy went to California two days later.

A record check also showed a previous battery domestic violence report was filed between Green and Stacy on March 26.

Stacy is scheduled to appear in court May 19 for a preliminary hearing. Green was scheduled to appear in court today. Both remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.