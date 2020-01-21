Woman accused of targeting, stealing from the elderly arrested

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police have arrested a woman suspected of stealing wallets from people at grocery stores in the area. Police say Valerie Ray, 61, is behind bars after police were investigating a string of thefts targeting the elderly since March 2019.

According to police, victims were reporting that their wallets were missing from their purses and noticed as they went to the register.

Throughout the lengthy investigation, Henderson Police determined Ray would steal wallets from purses as the victims would momentarily turn away from their shopping carts.

Police say no one was injured during these events.

Detectives located and arrested Ray without incident on Jan. 10. She was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on various charges including 43 counts of burglary and 53 counts of use of credit/debit card or ID without owners consent.

This case is still an open investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.