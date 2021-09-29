Police arrest suspect in shooting that followed argument on southwest valley street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Shamar Medlock faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping and home invasion after 62-year-old Michael Raymond Carter was shot and killed near the intersection of Tara Avenue and Hauck Street in Spring Valley.

Medlock was arrested Monday, according to Metro police.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Tara Avenue on Saturday night and found Carter laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said their investigation determined there was an argument in the street before the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.