Police arrest suspect in planned lunchtime fight that turned deadly

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 19-year-old is facing charges in a July 1 shooting that left one man dead and two others injured, one critically, during a fight.

Metro police detectives arrested Jonathan Lopez and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 7 on one count of open murder.

The shooting happened on Copper Sage Street, north of Craig Road. The man who died was identified as 23-year-old Andy Contreras.

According to police, a group of coworkers at a business in the area were involved in an altercation and two of the employees agreed to have a fistfight at lunchtime. As the two employees left the worksite to fight, other employees followed.

The two employees who fought had called friends to witness the fight. One of the friends was Lopez, police said.

Lopez allegedly shot the employee who was “winning” the fight along with his two witnesses, one of the witnesses was Contreras. The other witness was critically injured and the man who was fighting had non life-threatening injuries.

Police said Lopez and the man who was “losing” the fight fled the scene.