Police arrest suspect in connection with Chinatown shooting; waiter remains in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police arrested 23-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson in connection with a shooting at a popular Chinatown restaurant.

Detectives say he was taken into custody without incident near East Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway this afternoon.

The LVMPD received a tip from a citizen who recognized Gaston-Anderson.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Metro received a call about a man being shot. It happened on the 4200 block of Spring Mountain Road, which is the Chinatown area.

It happened at the ShangHai Taste restaurant in the Shanghai Plaza.

The man who was shot was rushed to UMC Trauma where he remains in critical condition.

A Gofundme page has been set up for the victim by the Asian Chamber of Commerce.

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to announce the effort. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolac are scheduled to attend the announcement, which is planned in front of the ACDC’s office on the second floor of Shanghai Plaza at 4276 W. Spring Mountain Road #207.