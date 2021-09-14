Police arrest suspect after 5-year-old thrown from third-floor balcony on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has been arrested after a 5-year-old child was thrown off a third-floor apartment balcony on Sunday, according to Metro police.

Jarick Willis, 32, faces charges including:

  • Child abuse or neglect
  • Child abuse of neglect with substantial bodily harm
  • Attempted murder
  • Domestic battery

The child’s condition has not been released.

Police responded Sunday to the Boulder Pines Apartments, on Boulder Highway near E. Desert Inn Road after reports of a small child being thrown from a balcony and the sound of gunfire in the area.

Officers also found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to UMC Trauma.

A preliminary investigation found that the adult male was shot by a member of the child’s family during a struggle after the child was thrown from a third-floor balcony.

