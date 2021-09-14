Police arrest suspect after 5-year-old thrown from third-floor balcony on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has been arrested after a 5-year-old child was thrown off a third-floor apartment balcony on Sunday, according to Metro police.

Jarick Willis, 32, faces charges including:

Child abuse or neglect

Child abuse of neglect with substantial bodily harm

Attempted murder

Domestic battery

The child’s condition has not been released.

Police responded Sunday to the Boulder Pines Apartments, on Boulder Highway near E. Desert Inn Road after reports of a small child being thrown from a balcony and the sound of gunfire in the area.

Officers also found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to UMC Trauma.

A preliminary investigation found that the adult male was shot by a member of the child’s family during a struggle after the child was thrown from a third-floor balcony.