Police arrest suspect after 5-year-old thrown from third-floor balcony on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man has been arrested after a 5-year-old child was thrown off a third-floor apartment balcony on Sunday, according to Metro police.
Jarick Willis, 32, faces charges including:
- Child abuse or neglect
- Child abuse of neglect with substantial bodily harm
- Attempted murder
- Domestic battery
The child’s condition has not been released.
Police responded Sunday to the Boulder Pines Apartments, on Boulder Highway near E. Desert Inn Road after reports of a small child being thrown from a balcony and the sound of gunfire in the area.
Officers also found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to UMC Trauma.
A preliminary investigation found that the adult male was shot by a member of the child’s family during a struggle after the child was thrown from a third-floor balcony.