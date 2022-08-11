LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District police arrested a student Thursday after he was found to have brought a BB gun to Sierra Vista High School.

Sierra Vista Principal Jessica Lovell sent parents an email Thursday morning informing them of the arrest. In the email, Lovell asked parents to “Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.”

The student’s name and age is not being released because they are a juvenile.